Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Crown Prince donate total of $7.9 mln to charity

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have donated a total of $7.9 million (SR30 million) to charity through the Kingdom’s Ehsan Platform, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.

King Salman donated $5.3 million (SR20 million) for charitable and non-profitable works, while the Crown Prince contributed $2.6 million (SR10 million), according to SPA.

Saudi Arabia had on Friday launched the National Campaign for Charitable Activities on its national Platform for Charitable Work (Ehsan) to encourage people to donate to those in need during the holy month of Ramadan.

The platform was developed by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA).

“The campaign, which will run throughout the month of Ramadan, aims to introduce the role of the Ehsan in promoting the values of charitable work for community members, by encouraging donation, activating the integrative role of (SDAIA) with various government agencies and sectors, and empowering the non-profit sector and expanding its impact within the society,” SPA reported.

The Chairman of Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) Dr. Abdullah bin Sharaf bin Jamaan al-Ghamdi thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed for their contributions and for supporting the Ehsan Platform.

The holy month of Ramadan marks the period when Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset.

Muslims are also encouraged to donate to charity and help out the poor during this time.

