.
.
.
.
Language

Houthi supporters hold Nazi salute, chant anti-America, anti-Semitic slogans in video

A screengrab from a video showing Houthi supporters holding the Nazi salute and chanting anti-American slogans. (Screengrab)
A screengrab from a video showing Houthi supporters holding the Nazi salute and chanting anti-American slogans. (Screengrab)

Houthi supporters hold Nazi salute, chant anti-America, anti-Semitic slogans in video

Followed Unfollow

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A video surfaced online reportedly depicting supporters of the Iran-backed Houthi militia performing the Nazi salute and shouting anti-America and anti-Semitic slogans.

“Death to America. Death to Israel. Curse the Jews,” a mob of Houthi militiamen is seen chanting while doing the Nazi salute in the video allegedly shared by an American supporter of the group on Saturday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Dozens of videos have surfaced in recent years with Houthis blatantly expressing anti-Semitic and anti-American rhetoric during ceremonies, military recruitments, and other large gatherings and events.

In March, a video posted online showed an African migrant who had been recruited by the Iran-backed militia saying: “Death to America. Death to Israel,” repeating a fighter’s chant.

In November 2020, the Yemeni embassy in Washington released a statement condemning the Houthis for “unabashedly” showcasing their “appalling anti-American and anti-Semitic rhetoric” during a police academy graduation ceremony in Yemen’s Sanaa.

A video shared by the embassy on Twitter at the time showed uniformed men holding the Nazi salute and chanting, “Death to America. Death to Israel. Curse the Jews.”

Yemen’s embassy at the time called on the international community to condemn the Houthis’ “brazen” and “hateful” behavior, adding that the group will turn the country into a police state if they are not stopped.

Iran backs the Houthis in their war against the internationally recognized government and supplies the group with weapons, and has trained the militia in manufacturing weapons.

Read more:

Yemeni army advances in Marib, other fronts: SPA

Videos surface online reportedly showing Iran-backed Houthi child soldier recruitment

Saudi air defenses intercept Houthi explosive drone targeting southern Saudi Arabia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Lebanon’s private and public sectors cooperate on COVID-19 vaccination campaign Lebanon’s private and public sectors cooperate on COVID-19 vaccination campaign
Saudi Arabia vaccinates about 68 pct of state security prison inmates Saudi Arabia vaccinates about 68 pct of state security prison inmates
Top Content
Greece: Tons of cannabis seized in cupcake machine shipment from Lebanon to Slovakia Greece: Tons of cannabis seized in cupcake machine shipment from Lebanon to Slovakia
Kuwait intends to halt import of Lebanese fruits, vegetables following Saudi ban Kuwait intends to halt import of Lebanese fruits, vegetables following Saudi ban
Three killed in attack on Iran fuel tanker off Syria after suspected drone attack Three killed in attack on Iran fuel tanker off Syria after suspected drone attack
Lebanon launches first electric car amidst crisis Lebanon launches first electric car amidst crisis
Hezbollah behind shipment of seized Captagon in Saudi Arabia: Independent Persian Hezbollah behind shipment of seized Captagon in Saudi Arabia: Independent Persian
Biden declares 1915 Armenian genocide. What happened in 1915? Biden declares 1915 Armenian genocide. What happened in 1915?
Before you go
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Face to face with ISIS - Al-Hawl Camp - Episode 11
Explore More