Houthi supporters hold Nazi salute, chant anti-America, anti-Semitic slogans in video

A video surfaced online reportedly depicting supporters of the Iran-backed Houthi militia performing the Nazi salute and shouting anti-America and anti-Semitic slogans.

“Death to America. Death to Israel. Curse the Jews,” a mob of Houthi militiamen is seen chanting while doing the Nazi salute in the video allegedly shared by an American supporter of the group on Saturday.

The Nazi salute features prominently in Houthi propaganda. One of the less publicized aspects of the violent extremist group. https://t.co/JFICege6q0 — Casey Coombs (@Macoombs) April 25, 2021

Dozens of videos have surfaced in recent years with Houthis blatantly expressing anti-Semitic and anti-American rhetoric during ceremonies, military recruitments, and other large gatherings and events.

In March, a video posted online showed an African migrant who had been recruited by the Iran-backed militia saying: “Death to America. Death to Israel,” repeating a fighter’s chant.

In November 2020, the Yemeni embassy in Washington released a statement condemning the Houthis for “unabashedly” showcasing their “appalling anti-American and anti-Semitic rhetoric” during a police academy graduation ceremony in Yemen’s Sanaa.

A video shared by the embassy on Twitter at the time showed uniformed men holding the Nazi salute and chanting, “Death to America. Death to Israel. Curse the Jews.”

Yemen’s embassy at the time called on the international community to condemn the Houthis’ “brazen” and “hateful” behavior, adding that the group will turn the country into a police state if they are not stopped.

Iran backs the Houthis in their war against the internationally recognized government and supplies the group with weapons, and has trained the militia in manufacturing weapons.

