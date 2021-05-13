.
Watch: Lightning strike in Saudi Arabia splits mountain rock, causes damage

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

A video shared by Twitter user Aimen Dean on Wednesday showed a lightning strike causing damage and splitting a mountain in southern Saudi Arabia.

“If you ever wondered if a lightening strike could split mountain rock, then see the reply to this tweet It happened in southern Saudi Arabia,” Dean said in his tweet.

The video showed a huge lightning strike above a mountain. A second video showed the aftermath of the strike, with apparent damage and large cracks to the mountain which had been split as a result.

Lightning is electricity in the atmosphere, and lightning strikes can occur in the sky and can also come down on the ground, causing damage.

According to the US National Weather Service, a typical lightning flash is about 300 million Volts and about 30,000 Amps, whereas a household current is 120 Volts and 15 Amps.

