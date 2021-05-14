.
UAE’s FM expresses ‘grave concern’ over escalation of violence in Israel, Palestine

UAE's Foreign Minister Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan attends a news conference following talks with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates March 9, 2021. Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT.
UAE's Foreign Minister Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Rawad Taha, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates’ Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan expressed the UAE’s grave concern about the escalation of violence in Israel and Palestine and offers its sincere condolences to all the victims who were killed because of the recent hostilities, reported state agency WAM.

The statement released by WAM added that the UAE joins its voice to others in calling for an immediate cessation of violence and hostilities and calls on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and take immediate steps to abide by the ceasefire and start a political dialog.

“The painful events that we witnessed last week are an important reminder of the need to start peaceful dialog and reconciliation, and we count in this regard on the promises of Ibrahim’s agreements for our present and future generations to live with their neighbors in peace, dignity and prosperity,” the statement added.

Al Nahyan added that real leadership at this time of crisis requires the cessation of all provocative and retaliatory actions and practices that would increase tension and tension between the two sides, and work to calm the situation and reduce tensions.

