Dubai Police rescue family, prevent yacht from colliding

Dubai Police’s maritime rescue patrols saved a Spanish family after their yacht broke down due to a technical glitch near a rock breaker in Jumeirah, officials said on Thursday.

The swift response to the family’s report contributed to preventing the yacht from drifting and colliding into the rock breaker despite the strong sea currents and high waves.

According to Colonel Dr Hassan Suhail Al Suwaidi, director of Ports Police Station, the Command-and-Control center at Dubai Police received a distress call from the Spanish family as their yacht broke down at the sea.

“The station, which has across nine marine points across in Dubai, immediately responded to the call and handled the situation with extreme finesse and professionalism”, he confirmed.

Al Suwaidi said that the rapid response of Dubai Police rescue teams contributed to saving the lives of the Spanish family by preventing their yacht from drifting uncontrollably towards the rock breaker.



Lieutenant Colonel Ali Abdullah Al Naqbi, Head of the Maritime Rescue Department at the Ports Police Station, said the maritime rescue patrols were immediately dispatched to the yacht coordinates which was being hit by the high wave and strong currents potentially endangering the lives of the six-member family, including children, on board.

Al Naqbi said their top priority was to secure the family whose yacht had broken down where currents might have caused it to drift and crash into a nearby rock breaker.

“Our teams helped the family transfer to a rescue boat and provided them with life jackets before they were transferred to safety ashore,” he said. “We then towed the broken-down yacht out of the sea onto the port.”

Meanwhile, the Spanish family expressed their thanks to Dubai Police for the speedy action and rescuing them and maintaining their safety. They pointed out that rescue teams reached their location in less than five minutes.

Dubai Police urged owners of boats, ships and yachts to take advantage of the ‘Sail Safely’ service through the smart app of Dubai Police. The ‘Sail Safely’ service via Dubai Police App tracks sea journeys, alerts users to delays during a sea trip, identifies hazards, sends distress messages directly to the Dubai Police and helps with rapid emergency responses.

