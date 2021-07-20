UAE’s Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed performs Eid prayer at Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

The United Arab Emirates’ Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, performed the Eid al-Adha prayer at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, state news agency WAM reported.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, was also in attendance, along with other sheikhs, ministers, and senior officials.

In his Eid sermon, preacher Dr Omar al-Dharie, executive director of Islamic Affairs at the General Authority of Islamic Affaires & Endowments, highlighted the religious significance of the Eid al-Adha and story of sacrifice and obedience of prophet Abraham and his son Ismael.

“It is a great day of sacrifice, giving, generosity, joy, mercy and communication with families and neighbors,’’ he said, urging members of the community to adhere to precautionary and preventive measures for their health safety.

Dr al-Dharie prayed to Almighty Allah to maintain the security, stability and prosperity for the country and guide UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, Supreme Council Members and rulers across the emirates to actions that please Allah, WAM reported.

He also prayed to the Almighty Allah to bestow His mercy on the soul of the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan and other late founding fathers, according to WAM.

Following the prayer, Sheikh Mohammed exchanged Eid greetings with well-wishers and then visited the tomb of late Sheikh Zayed and recited ‘Al Fatiha’ in prayer for his soul.

