Arab Coalition intercepts three explosive Houthi drones targeting Saudi Arabia

The remnants of the destroyed Houthi drone that was launched towards Abha airport. (SPA)
The remnants of the destroyed Houthi drone that was launched towards Abha airport. (File photo: SPA)
Terrorism

Al Arabiya English

The Arab Coalition has intercepted and destroyed three explosive drones launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia, the Arab Coalition said on Saturday evening.

“The Houthi militia deliberately targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure. We are dealing with the threats firmly to protect civilians from hostile attacks,” the Arab Coalition said in a statement.

The legitimate Yemeni government, backed by Saudi Arabia, has repeatedly expressed its willingness to see an end to the years long war, which has resulted in one of the worst humanitarian catastrophes in the world.

But the Houthis have refused to engage in ceasefire talks. The Houthis have rejected a meeting with the UN special envoy for Yemen, escalated an offensive on one of the final government strongholds in the north of Yemen and continuously attack Saudi Arabia with bomb-laden drones and missiles.

