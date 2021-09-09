Saudi Arabia, Nigeria thwart attempt to import Captagon shipment by Hezbollah

Saudi Arabia and Nigeria have thwarted an attempt to import over 450,000 Captagon amphetamine tablets into the Kingdom by a network linked to Lebanon’s Hezbollah, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi Press Agency added that the network was trying to smuggle 451,807 Captagon amphetamine tablets to the Kingdom, by sea from Lebanon to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, hidden inside mechanical equipment, where it was seized, in coordination with the counterparts in the Republic of Nigeria, before being shipped to another country and sent to the Kingdom.

The security spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, Colonel Talal al-Shalhoub, stated that the proactive security follow-up of the activities of criminal networks that smuggle drugs into the Kingdom resulted in thwarting an attempt by one of the drug production and smuggling networks linked to the Lebanese terrorist organization Hezbollah.

The security spokesman praised the positive cooperation of the counterparts in the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the follow-up and seizure of narcotic substances, stressing that the Kingdom continues to follow up on criminal activities targeting the security of the Kingdom and its youth with drugs, to confront and thwart them, and to arrest those involved.

Captagon is used by fighters at war because of the effects it can have to fight tiredness. It is an amphetamine that has widely been made and exported illegally from Lebanon.

Lebanese officials pledged to do more to combat drug smuggling out of the country after Saudi Arabia ordered a ban on all produce imports from Beirut.

Ties between Beirut and Riyadh have soured in recent years following the steady rise of Hezbollah and its increased influence over the state and its institutions. Hezbollah continues to support Yemen’s Houthi militia, which attacks Saudi Arabia and civilians inside the Kingdom almost daily.

