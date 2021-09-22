.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Arab Coalition foils Houthi attack, destroys booby-trapped boats in the Red Sea

  • Font
Fisherman Muhammad Hindi Burmi looks at the sea as he stands by a fishing boat at the port of Hodeidah, Yemen April 17, 2019. Picture taken April 17, 2019. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Fisherman Muhammad Hindi Burmi looks at the sea as he stands by a fishing boat at the port of Hodeidah, Yemen April 17, 2019. Picture taken April 17, 2019. (File photo: Reuters)
Terrorism

Arab Coalition foils Houthi attack, destroys booby-trapped boats in the Red Sea

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Arab Coalition on Thursday said it foiled an imminent attack by the Iran-backed Houthi militia using two booby-trapped boats off the coast of the Hodeidah port in Yemen.

The coalition was able to destroy the boats off the coast of the As-Salif village before the Houthis carried out their operation, according to a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Iran-backed group continues to threaten maritime navigation and international trade in the southern Red Sea, the Arab Coalition said.

The Houthis also continue to violate the Stockholm Agreement by planning hostile attacks from the Hodeidah governorate, which is currently under their control, the statement added.

The Stockholm Agreement, which was signed by the internationally-recognized Yemeni government and the Houthis in December 2018, called for the withdrawal of troops on both sides from the major port city of Hodeidah.

The move was supposed to allow humanitarian aid to reach Yemenis suffering from famine. However, the Houthis continue fail to uphold their end of the agreement on the pullout.

Read more:

Omani cavers find snakes but no genies in Yemen’s ‘Well of Hell’

Saudi Deputy Defense Minister meets with US Envoy to Yemen

US pledges $290 mln in humanitarian aid to Yemen: Blinken

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Saudi 91st National Day: UAE to host events, light up Burj Khalifa in celebration Saudi 91st National Day: UAE to host events, light up Burj Khalifa in celebration
Armenia’s first female ambassador to the US: ‘We want peace’ Armenia’s first female ambassador to the US: ‘We want peace’
Top Content
Omani cavers find snakes but no genies in Yemen’s ‘Well of Hell’ Omani cavers find snakes but no genies in Yemen’s ‘Well of Hell’
Saudi 91st National Day: UAE to host events, light up Burj Khalifa in celebration Saudi 91st National Day: UAE to host events, light up Burj Khalifa in celebration
Expo 2020 Dubai: Official song ‘This is our time’ unveiled Expo 2020 Dubai: Official song ‘This is our time’ unveiled
UAE relaxes compulsory COVID-19 mask rules UAE relaxes compulsory COVID-19 mask rules
Armenia’s first female ambassador to the US: ‘We want peace’ Armenia’s first female ambassador to the US: ‘We want peace’
Afghanistan girls football team given asylum in Portugal Afghanistan girls football team given asylum in Portugal
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More