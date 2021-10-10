At least five dead in attack on Aden governor’s motorcade, governor survives: Report

The governor of Aden in Yemen survived a car bomb attack on his motorcade that killed at least five other people and wounded five others in the city’s district of Tawahi, according to an Al Arabiya report citing a Yemeni security source.

Speaking to local media, governor Ahmed Lamlas stated that he was in good health, and his escorts were hit by the explosion.

Environment Minister Salem al-Socotri also survived the blast, AFP reports.

