.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Expo 2020 Dubai: Star-studded line-up to headline huge weekend of music shows

  • Font
Expo 2020's Al Wasl Dome in Dubai, UAE. (Twitter)
Expo 2020's Al Wasl Dome in Dubai, UAE. (Twitter)
Expo 2020

Expo 2020 Dubai: Star-studded line-up to headline huge weekend of music shows

Jennifer Bell, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Major regional and international singers and entertainers are set to headline a host of music shows at Dubai Expo 2020 this weekend.

For two nights, starting on Friday 22 October, British singer-songwriter Sami Yusuf will perform at Al Wasl Plaza with his show, ‘Beyond the Stars’.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

This hour-long music extravaganza starts at 8.30pm, with the chance to see it again the following evening at the same time.

Yusuf leads an array of musicians from around the world, with a special show inspired by the themes of Expo, the legacy of the UAE and the Silk Road.

Promising new material, the event features the talents of Guo Gan, master of the erhu, a traditional two-stringed Chinese instrument, and Indian sitarist Asad Khan, as well as Moroccan singer Nablya Maan and Azerbaijani vocalist Teyyar Bayramov.

Also this weekend, on Saturday 23 October, Expo 2020’s all-female Firdaus Orchestra performs a stellar space-themed repertoire comprising Western classical music and an original composition by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman.

On stage at Jubilee Park, the orchestra features musical talent from across the Arab world, with 50 women from 23 different nationalities. Their performance begins at 7pm.

The Expo – the first to be held in the Middle East – officially opened its doors on October 1, with more than 25 million visits to the site expected during the six-month extravaganza.

In the first 10 days, organizers recorded 411,768 visits to the world’s biggest cultural gathering.

Organizers say more than 175 nationalities have visited the Expo so far, not far off the 192 countries that are participating in the event, while one in three of the visits are made up of international visitors.

Read more:

More than 400,000 visits to Expo 2020 Dubai in first ten days

Expo 2020 Dubai’s ‘Space Week’ explores humanity’s relation with the final frontier

Expo 2020 Dubai: Arabic singing sensations to put on musical showcase

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Dubai Crown Prince sips coffee on top of Ain Dubai wheel pod on opening day Dubai Crown Prince sips coffee on top of Ain Dubai wheel pod on opening day
Taliban promise cash rewards, plots of land to ‘heroic’ suicide bombers’ families Taliban promise cash rewards, plots of land to ‘heroic’ suicide bombers’ families
Top Content
In pictures: Jennifer Gates, Nayel Nassar share photos of their $2 mln wedding In pictures: Jennifer Gates, Nayel Nassar share photos of their $2 mln wedding
Dubai Crown Prince sips coffee on top of Ain Dubai wheel pod on opening day Dubai Crown Prince sips coffee on top of Ain Dubai wheel pod on opening day
Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season kicks off with opening parade exceeding 750,000 visitors Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Season kicks off with opening parade exceeding 750,000 visitors
US holds three ‘successful’ test rocket launches for hypersonic weapons program US holds three ‘successful’ test rocket launches for hypersonic weapons program
Flight’s canceled, schools closed as China fight new COVID-19 outbreak Flight’s canceled, schools closed as China fight new COVID-19 outbreak
Elon Musk could become the world's first trillionaire thanks to SpaceX Elon Musk could become the world's first trillionaire thanks to SpaceX
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More