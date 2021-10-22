Expo 2020 Dubai: Star-studded line-up to headline huge weekend of music shows

Major regional and international singers and entertainers are set to headline a host of music shows at Dubai Expo 2020 this weekend.



For two nights, starting on Friday 22 October, British singer-songwriter Sami Yusuf will perform at Al Wasl Plaza with his show, ‘Beyond the Stars’.

This hour-long music extravaganza starts at 8.30pm, with the chance to see it again the following evening at the same time.

Yusuf leads an array of musicians from around the world, with a special show inspired by the themes of Expo, the legacy of the UAE and the Silk Road.

Promising new material, the event features the talents of Guo Gan, master of the erhu, a traditional two-stringed Chinese instrument, and Indian sitarist Asad Khan, as well as Moroccan singer Nablya Maan and Azerbaijani vocalist Teyyar Bayramov.



Also this weekend, on Saturday 23 October, Expo 2020’s all-female Firdaus Orchestra performs a stellar space-themed repertoire comprising Western classical music and an original composition by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman.

On stage at Jubilee Park, the orchestra features musical talent from across the Arab world, with 50 women from 23 different nationalities. Their performance begins at 7pm.

The Expo – the first to be held in the Middle East – officially opened its doors on October 1, with more than 25 million visits to the site expected during the six-month extravaganza.

In the first 10 days, organizers recorded 411,768 visits to the world’s biggest cultural gathering.

Organizers say more than 175 nationalities have visited the Expo so far, not far off the 192 countries that are participating in the event, while one in three of the visits are made up of international visitors.

