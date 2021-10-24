Bahrain aims to reach net zero carbon emissions in 2060

Bahrain’s Cabinet said the Gulf country aims to reach net zero carbon emissions in 2060, to help tackle climate change and protect the environment, the state news agency (BNA) reported on Sunday.

A day earlier, Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the inaugural Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) Forum in Riyadh on Saturday, announcing that Saudi Arabia aims to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2060, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Saudi Arabia will also join the Global Methane Pledge to contribute to cutting global methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030, as part of its commitment to deliver a cleaner, greener future.

