Saudi Crown Prince hosts the Middle East Green Initiative Summit

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will be hosting the first edition of the Middle East Green Initiative Summit in Riyadh where he will outline the Kingdom’s vision and the role of green financing in enabling the transition to green societies.

The event on Monday will be attended by several heads of state, including keynote speakers like John Kerry, US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, Amina Mohammed, UN Deputy Secretary, Larry Fink, Chairman and CEO of BlackRock, Noel Quinn, Group Chief Executive of HSBC, United Kingdom and André Esteves, Senior Partner at BTG Pactual.

“The Middle East Green Initiative Summit will convene international and regional leaders to motivate consensus to deliver against shared environmental commitments. Springboarding from the national climate commitments enshrined in the Saudi Green Initiative, the Kingdom will work with its neighbors to combat climate change beyond its borders through collective action,” organizers said in a statement.

Several world leaders arrived in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh on Sunday and Monday to attend the upcoming Middle East Green Initiative Summit that will be held in the Kingdom’s capital Monday, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The summit on Monday comes after the Saudi Crown Prince launched the inaugural Saudi Green Initiative (SGI) Forum in Riyadh on Saturday, announcing that Saudi Arabia aims to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2060.

The Kingdom will also join the Global Methane Pledge to contribute to cutting global methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030, as part of its commitment to deliver a cleaner, greener future.

