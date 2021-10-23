.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia able to produce, integrate new forms of energy: Prince Abdulaziz

  • Font
Saudi Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud speaks during the Saudi Green Initiative Forum to discuss efforts by the world's top oil exporter to tackle climate change in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 23, 2021. (Reuters)
Saudi Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud speaks during the Saudi Green Initiative Forum to discuss efforts by the world's top oil exporter to tackle climate change in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, October 23, 2021. (Reuters)

Saudi Arabia able to produce, integrate new forms of energy: Prince Abdulaziz

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud said on Saturday that Saudi Arabia has the capabilities to produce and integrate new forms of energy into the kingdom's economy and exports.

The kingdom doesn't see any contradiction between investing in energy and caring for the climate, he told Asharq TV.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We seek to develop technologies that enable the consumption of oil and gas in environmentally friendly manner,” Prince Abdulaziz said in the TV interview.

“We strive to make Saudi Arabia a reliable source of all forms of energy,” he added.

Speaking at the Saudi Green Initiative in Riyadh on Saturday, Saudi Arabia's crown prince said the world's top oil exporter aimed to reach ‘net zero’ emissions of greenhouse gases by 2060 - 10 years later than the US.

He also said it would double the emissions cuts it planned to achieve by 2030.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060: Crown Prince

UN praises Saudi’s ‘bold’ climate action plans after emissions pledge

Saudi Aramco aims to achieve net-zero emissions from operations by 2050: CEO

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Dubai Crown Prince sips coffee on top of Ain Dubai wheel pod on opening day Dubai Crown Prince sips coffee on top of Ain Dubai wheel pod on opening day
Taliban promise cash rewards, plots of land to ‘heroic’ suicide bombers’ families Taliban promise cash rewards, plots of land to ‘heroic’ suicide bombers’ families
Top Content
Dubai eye, world’s tallest observation wheel, opens with lavish firework show Dubai eye, world’s tallest observation wheel, opens with lavish firework show
US hypersonic test rocket launch fails amid accounts of China’s success: Report US hypersonic test rocket launch fails amid accounts of China’s success: Report
Fire in Dubai Marina residential building now under control Fire in Dubai Marina residential building now under control
Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060: Crown Prince Saudi Arabia targets net zero emissions by 2060: Crown Prince
Lebanon's Hezbollah warns Israel against drilling in disputed maritime border area Lebanon's Hezbollah warns Israel against drilling in disputed maritime border area
Alec Baldwin says ‘heartbroken’ over fatal film set shooting Alec Baldwin says ‘heartbroken’ over fatal film set shooting
Before you go
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Night vision helicopter joins efforts to extinguish Turkey wildfires
Explore More