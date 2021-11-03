Saudi Arabia, UN Office on Drugs and Crime sign MoU

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for technical cooperation, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The MoU is aimed at “strengthening a general framework for cooperation and understanding” between Saudi Arabia and UN and to achieve common goals and objectives in the areas of crime control and criminal justice, the news agency reported.

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Interior Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef received on Tuesday the Executive Director of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime and Director-General of the UN Office at Vienna Ghada Waly.

“During the reception, a number of issues of common interest were discussed,” SPA said.

Saudi Arabia’s war on drugs

Authorities in Saudi Arabia foiled on Tuesday a plot to smuggle 1.8 million amphetamine tablets hidden in spice containers into the Kingdom, the country’s latest drug-related crime.

Two Syrian residents who were the intended recipients of the drugs were arrested in Jeddah, a spokesman from the General Directorate of Narcotics Control said in a statement carried by SPA.

Last week, authorities cracked down on an attempt to smuggle more than five million amphetamine pills hidden in a container of grapes.

Less than one week prior, a shipment of 53,792 kilograms of hashish stashed inside the cavities of a vehicle was seized by police.

