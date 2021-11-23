Kuwait’s Emir reappoints Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid as Prime Minister

Kuwait's Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid has been reappointed as premier by an emiri order, state news agency KUNA reported on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Al-Khalid submitted the resignation of his cabinet on Nov. 8.

Political deadlock has for decades led to government reshuffles and dissolutions of parliament, hampering investment and reform.

The government had previously been locked in a standoff with opposition lawmakers who have insisted on questioning Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid Al Sabah in the elected parliament.

Several opposition MPs had insisted on questioning the premier on various issues, including handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and corruption, but a motion passed in March had given him immunity from questioning until the end of 2022.

The government started a dialogue with MPs to break the impasse, with the opposition demanding an amnesty pardoning dissidents and to be able to question Sheikh Sabah, who has been premier since late 2019.

Read more:

Kuwaiti government submits resignation to Emir

Kuwait Emir accepts government resignation: Report

Kuwait crown prince tasked with appointing prime minister, says decree