Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince meets with WEF president

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Thursday met with the President of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Borge Brende. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Thursday met with the President of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Borge Brende. (SPA)

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince meets with WEF president

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Thursday met with the President of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Borge Brende, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

During the meeting, several global and regional topics and developments related to economic aspects, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, were reviewed, according to the press agency.

The two sides also discussed opportunities between the Kingdom and WEF in accordance with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The meeting was attended by Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance, Mohammed al-Jadaan, the Minister of Economy and Planning, Faisal al-Ibrahim, the Governor of the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), Yasser al-Rumayyan, and a number of officials in the forum, according to SPA.

