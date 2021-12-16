.
Projectile launched by Iran-backed Houthis damages civilian objects in Saudi Arabia

A “hostile” projectile launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen fell on civilian objects in Saudi Arabia’s Ahad al-Masarihah, a Governorate in Jazan, resulting in material damages. (SPA)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

A “hostile” projectile launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen fell on civilian objects in Saudi Arabia’s Ahad al-Masarihah, a Governorate in Jazan, resulting in material damages, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported Thursday.

The media spokesman for the Civil Defense Directorate in the Kingdom’s Jazan region, Colonel Mohammed al-Ghamdi, said that the directorate received a report about the fall of a hostile projectile launched by the “Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia from Yemeni territory towards the industrial area of Ahad al-Masarihah,” the press agency reported him as saying.

The attack resulted in material damages in three industrial and combustion workshops. Three civilian vehicles were also damaged in the attack.

Al-Ghamdi added that attempts to target civilian objects are “a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, and the procedures adopted in such cases were immediately implemented,” according to SPA.

