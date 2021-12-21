Arab Coalition conducts strikes against military targets at Yemen’s Sana’a airport

The Arab Coalition conducted on Monday precision aerial strikes against legitimate military targets in Yemen’s Sana’a airport.

The Coalition lifted the protection off certain sites at Sana’a airport according to international and humanitarian laws. It also stressed that the strikes were in response to the threat presented by the use of the airport’s facilities to launch cross-border attacks.

Advertisement

Prior to conducting the strikes, the Coalition had immediately called on all civilians to evacuate the airport, as well as any employees of international and humanitarian organizations.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Coalition spokesman Brigadier General Turki al-Malki said the Iran-backed Houthi militias in Yemen used civilian sites as cover for its military operations.

The strikes targeted six locations used to manage the activities of drones – specifically explosive-laden ones, training drone personnel, housing trainers and trainees, in addition to two warehouses for explosive-laden drones.

Malki stressed that the Coalition strikes will have no effects on the operational capacity of the airport or affect the management of the airspace, air traffic, and ground handling operations.

Yemen’s Houthis have in recent months ramped up their attacks on the Kingdom and launched dozens of cross-border aerial attacks on Saudi Arabia.

The Iran-backed militia targeted civilian areas and energy facilities in the Kingdom with explosive-laden drones and ballistic missiles.

The Arab Coalition has been conducting strikes against Houthi militia’s sites in Yemen targeting their weaponry and their core bases.

Read more:

Arab Coalition destroys Houthi drone targeting King Abdullah airport in Jazan

Arab Coalition strikes in Marib kill 280 Houthis during past 24 hours

Arab Coalition destroys 14 vehicles, kills more than 115 Houthis