Two killed after Houthi projectile hit Jazan: Arab Coalition

A Houthi projectile hits an industrial area in Jazan. (Supplied)

Souad El Skaf, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The Arab Coalition said on Friday a Houthi projectile that hit the Saudi city of Jazan has led to the killing of two civilians, a Saudi national and a Yemeni resident.

Earlier on Friday, the coalition, which is supporting the legitimate government in Yemen, said two civilians were wounded, according to initial reports.

The coalition said another Houthi projectile hit the Saudi city of Najran.

The Arab Coalition added that the hostile attacks were launched from the Yemeni city of Sadaa, warning that it will carry airstrikes to deal with the source of the threat.

The coalition said it took precautionary measures to ensure there were no civilian casualties.

On Thursday, the Arab Coalition said it had destroyed an armed drone attempting to target Abha International Airport.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia has in recent months ramped up their attacks on the Kingdom and launched dozens of cross-border aerial attacks on Saudi Arabia.

The Houthis targeted civilian areas and energy facilities in the Kingdom with explosive-laden drones and ballistic missiles.

The Arab Coalition has been conducting strikes against Houthi militia’s sites in Yemen targeting their weaponry and their core bases.

