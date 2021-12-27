Lebanon condemns deadly Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia

Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned the deadly attack on Saudi Arabia launched by the Iran-backed Houthis last week.

The Arab Coalition said on Friday that a Houthi projectile hit the Saudi city of Jazan, killing of two civilians.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Lebanon released a statement saying that it “strongly condemns the terrorist attack on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia… in the Jazan region.”

The statement affirmed “Lebanon’s permanent support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the face of all that impacts the security, stability and safety of its citizens.”

The Houthis doubled the number of attacks on civilian targets in Saudi Arabia during the first nine months of this year compared to the same period in 2020, according to a report published by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).

Short-term goals of the Houthis include maintaining influence and power inside Yemen and on the international stage, CSIS said.

“In the long term, the Houthis seek the establishment of a theocratic Yemen under Houthi leadership,” the report said.

Read more: Houthi attacks on civilian targets in Saudi Arabia doubled this year: Report