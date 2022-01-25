King Salman heads Saudi Arabia's first in-person Cabinet session since pandemic

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdul Aziz headed on Tuesday the first in-person Cabinet meeting in Riyadh since COVID-19 disrupted activities globally.

The Council of Ministers met at the al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Tuesday to discuss a range of events from recent leaps made in bilateral ties with a number of countries, including Sudan, to the latest Iran-backed Houthi attacks against the Kingdom and the UAE.

Advertisement

According to the report published by SPA, the council explored the outcomes of South Korean President Moon Jae-in visit to Saudi Arabia, which coincided with the announcement of LG setting up its regional headquarters in the Kingdom.

The report also said that the two countries would “support and enhance” ties to facilitate mutually beneficial regional and international developments across various fields.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia and Iraq sign MoU on linking power grids

Saudi Arabia agrees deal with GSK to develop healthcare sector: Twitter

Saudi Arabia, Romania sign defense deal renewing commitment to peace