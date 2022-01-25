Saudi Arabia and Iraq sign MoU on linking power grids

Saudi Arabia and Iraq have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to link the power grids of the two countries, the Saudi energy ministry announced on Twitter on Tuesday.

“We aim to achieve optimal investment in the electrical connection with Iraq,” said Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud at a signing ceremony.

“The project came after a study that showed that the linkage provided promising opportunities between the two countries,” he added.

Secretary-General of Iraqi Council of Ministers Hamid Naim al-Ghazi expressed his wish that the connection be made as soon as possible, adding that Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi directed that the project be completed soon.

Linking the power grids will strengthen the relations between the two nations and provide economic benefits, he said.

With Reuters

