Police arrest thieves in Riyadh, seize 26 stolen vehicles and money

Three thieves were recently arrested in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh after targeting shops and vehicles, a spokesperson for Riyadh’s police force said in a statement carried by SPA on Monday.

Police seized money and 26 stolen vehicles from the criminals, who are Saudi nationals.

The trio were arrested and referred to the public prosecution for further legal action.

There were 37,764 thefts recorded in Riyadh for the Islamic year 1441, corresponding to 2019/20 – according to the latest available data published by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior.

In that same year, 2,569 robberies (involving the use of force) were reported in Riyadh.

Throughout the whole country, 118,840 thefts and 4,808 robberies were entered into the system.

The population of Riyadh was 8.2 million in 2017, split between 3.6 million expatriates and 4.6 million Saudi nationals, according to information from the Kingdom’s General Authority for Statistics.

