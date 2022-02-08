.
Mass brawl in Riyadh shopping district leads to nine arrests: Police

General view of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Unsplash, Ekrem Osmanoglu)
Crime

Mass brawl in Riyadh shopping district leads to nine arrests: Police

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Nine people who were involved in a mass brawl in a Riyadh shopping district have been arrested, a spokesperson for the city’s police force said on Monday in a statement carried by the SPA news agency.

The Kingdom capital’s police were able to successfully identify the people involved and arrest them, referring them to the public prosecution for further legal action.

The brawlers were expatriate residents: Seven Egyptian nationals and two Sudanese, police stated, without further identifying them.

The news of the arrests comes after Riyadh police cracked down on thieves who had stolen 26 vehicles and targeted nearby shops.

Those three thieves were arrested in the city and police seized stolen vehicles and money from them, police said on Monday.

