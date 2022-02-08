Mass brawl in Riyadh shopping district leads to nine arrests: Police
Nine people who were involved in a mass brawl in a Riyadh shopping district have been arrested, a spokesperson for the city’s police force said on Monday in a statement carried by the SPA news agency.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The Kingdom capital’s police were able to successfully identify the people involved and arrest them, referring them to the public prosecution for further legal action.
The brawlers were expatriate residents: Seven Egyptian nationals and two Sudanese, police stated, without further identifying them.
The news of the arrests comes after Riyadh police cracked down on thieves who had stolen 26 vehicles and targeted nearby shops.
Those three thieves were arrested in the city and police seized stolen vehicles and money from them, police said on Monday.
Read more:
Police arrest thieves in Riyadh, seize 26 stolen vehicles and money
Saudi Arabia, UN Office on Drugs and Crime sign MoU
Six men arrested in Saudi Arabia for harassing female tourist: SPA
-
Police arrest thieves in Riyadh, seize 26 stolen vehicles and moneyThree thieves were recently arrested in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh after targeting shops and vehicles, a spokesperson for Riyadh’s police force ... Gulf
-
Saudi Arabia, UN Office on Drugs and Crime sign MoUSaudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for ... Gulf
-
Six men arrested in Saudi Arabia for harassing female tourist: SPASix men in Saudi Arabia have been arrested for harassing a woman visiting the capital Riyadh, the public prosecutor said on Monday.“An investigation ... Gulf