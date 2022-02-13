.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Arabia jails 11 people for laundering $2.7 bln: Report

  • Font
تبييض الأموال money laundering احتيال
Stock image. (File photo)
Crime

Saudi Arabia jails 11 people for laundering $2.7 bln: Report

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Eleven people including nine foreigners have been sentenced to jail in Saudi Arabia on charges of laundering ten billion riyals ($2.67 billion), state TV reported on Sunday quoting a prosecution statement.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The judiciary also ordered fines and the confiscation of funds and assets from seized investment portfolios, the report added.

Read more:

Saudi police arrest man who smashed car windows, threatened people with metal object

Mass brawl in Riyadh shopping district leads to nine arrests: Police

Police arrest thieves in Riyadh, seize 26 stolen vehicles and money

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10 Khota: A Weapon Guarding the Dead - Episode 10
Explore More