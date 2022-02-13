Saudi Arabia jails 11 people for laundering $2.7 bln: Report
Eleven people including nine foreigners have been sentenced to jail in Saudi Arabia on charges of laundering ten billion riyals ($2.67 billion), state TV reported on Sunday quoting a prosecution statement.
The judiciary also ordered fines and the confiscation of funds and assets from seized investment portfolios, the report added.
