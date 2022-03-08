.
Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Kyiv: Closely following case of detained citizen in Ukraine

Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Kyiv: Closely following case of detained citizen in Ukraine

Souad El Skaf, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Ukraine said on Tuesday it was closely following up with the Ukrainian authorities the case of a Saudi citizen detained by Kyiv on security grounds.

The Kingdom’s embassy said it was in constant contact and coordination with the Ukrainian authorities to ensure the safety of the Saudi citizen.

The embassy confirmed that it continued to work intensively to implement the plan to evacuate Saudi nationals stuck in Ukraine under the guidance and continued follow-up of Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

The Saudi embassy in Kyiv added that work was underway to evacuate the remaining number of Saudi nationals, and coordination continued with the Ukrainian side to find out the safe corridors through which citizens can cross from conflict areas to neighboring countries. The Kingdom’s missions in those countries were coordinating with the concerned authorities to facilitate their entry and departure to the Kingdom as soon as possible.

Saudi Crown Prince affirms to Zelenskyy support to Ukraine crisis de-escalation

Saudi Arabia asks citizens in Ukraine to contact embassy, arrange immediate departure

In nod to Russia, Ukraine says no longer insisting on NATO membership

