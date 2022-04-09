Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Crown Prince donate $13 million to Ehsan charity platform
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman donated 30 million SAR ($8 million) and 20 million SAR ($5.3 million) respectively to the National Platform for Charitable Work (Ehsan) on Friday, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The Kingdom launched its second national campaign for charitable activities via Ehsan on Friday evening.
Ehsan, which is supervised by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), aims to support charitable giving in the Kingdom.
Donations made when the first campaign was launched last year during Ramadan reached more than 1.47 billion SAR ($391 million) and contributed to meeting the needs of more than 4.4 million beneficiaries.
Donations made to this year’s campaign reached more than 262 million SAR ($69 million) within three hours of launching the campaign, SPA reported on Saturday.
