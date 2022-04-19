Saudi Princess passes away, neighboring rulers send condolences

Saudi Princess Lolwah bint Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has passed away, the Saudi Royal Court announced on Monday.

A funeral for the daughter of former Saudi King Fahd bin Abdulaziz will be held on Tuesday in Riyadh following afternoon prayers, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

It will be held at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque.

Leaders of neighboring Gulf Arab countries paid their respects on Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

Rulers of the United Arab Emirates, crown princes, and deputy rulers sent their condolences to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on Wednesday, the WAM news agency reported.

Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, ruler of Oman, also sent his condolences on Wednesday, according to the Oman News Agency.

