.
.
.
.
Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language

Saudi Princess passes away, neighboring rulers send condolences

  • Font
This file photo taken on April 4, 2019, shows a Saudi flag flying at the new Saudi consulate headquarters in the Iraqi capital Baghdad. (AFP)
This file photo taken on April 4, 2019, shows a Saudi flag flying. (AFP)

Saudi Princess passes away, neighboring rulers send condolences

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Princess Lolwah bint Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has passed away, the Saudi Royal Court announced on Monday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A funeral for the daughter of former Saudi King Fahd bin Abdulaziz will be held on Tuesday in Riyadh following afternoon prayers, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

It will be held at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque.

Leaders of neighboring Gulf Arab countries paid their respects on Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

Rulers of the United Arab Emirates, crown princes, and deputy rulers sent their condolences to Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman on Wednesday, the WAM news agency reported.

Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik, ruler of Oman, also sent his condolences on Wednesday, according to the Oman News Agency.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince offers condolences over victims of South Africa’s floods

Crown Prince: Ritz Carlton incident was a crackdown on corruption in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince receives Egyptian president in Riyadh

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13 Khota: The Ancient Fadak - Episode 13
Explore More