Eid holiday dates for Dubai schools announced

Schools in Dubai will close for one week for the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday, the emirate’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority announced on Tuesday.

The holiday will begin on Monday May 2, and students will return to school on Monday May 9, the governmental body said in a tweet.

Federal government employees will be granted the same holiday dates, according to an earlier announcement.

Private sector employees will begin the Eid al-Fitr holiday from Ramadan 29 to Shawwal 3, the country’s Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MOHRE) announced on Thursday.

This corresponds to April 30 through May 3 or 4, depending on when the crescent moon is sighted, signaling the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Al Arabiya English’s Ayush Narayanan contributed to this report.

