Emirates introduces 23 new flights for Eid

Emirates airline has introduced 23 new flights across to seven Middle East cities to coincide with the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday, the airline said in a press statement on Tuesday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Two new flights will operate to and from Riyadh on both May 2 and 8.

Jeddah will see five additional flights from the airline’s Boeing 777, and one flight will be upgraded to the larger Airbus A380.

There will be four additional flights to and from Medina, and there will be one extra flight from Dammam on April 28.

Emirates will operate eight extra flights from Kuwait to various locations including Dubai, the Maldives, Manila, Bangkok, London, Mauritius, and Paris.

The company is also introducing new flights from Saudi Arabia to Dubai, the Maldives, Paris, Bangkok, Mauritius, Manila, and Los Angeles.

Bookings for the holiday, which is from May 2 to 9, have surged, the airline said.

Emirates President Tim Clark said on Thursday, April 7 that he expects a recovery to pre-pandemic levels of traffic in mid-2022.

The CEO of Abu Dhabi’s Etihad also said that he sees the industry recovering by “mid-to-end 2023.”

Emirates suffered significant financial losses during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when travel restrictions were imposed worldwide.

Clark told reporters in late March that he expects the company to return to profit in the current financial year.

Read more:

Emirates and Etihad see airline industry recovery next year

Emirates will continue flights to Russia until owners say not to: Company president

Emirates airline chief sees return to profit next year