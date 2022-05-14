UAE elects Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed as President

The UAE’s Federal Supreme Council has elected Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the President of the UAE, the Emirates News Agency WAM reported on Saturday.

It makes 61-year-old Sheikh Mohamed the third President of the UAE.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Dubai Ruler and Prime Minister of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum shared his congratulations, according to a WAM report.

The Council reportedly held a meeting on Saturday at al-Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi, chaired by Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed.

The meeting was attended by the heads of all seven emirates: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah; Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, according to a WAM report.

It comes after the late President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan died Friday.

Read more:

French President Macron to visit UAE to mourn death of Sheikh Khalifa

‘His legacy will live on,’ world leaders pay tribute to UAE’s Sheikh Khalifa

UAE officials, Arab leaders mourn death of Sheikh Khalifa