UAE President receives delegation of Saudi Princes offering condolences in Abu Dhabi

President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a delegation of Saudi Princes in Abu Dhabi who visited to offer their condolences on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa on Sunday, the official Saudi Press Agency reported.

The delegation of Princes from Saudi Arabia included: Prince Muqrin bin Abdulaziz Al Saud; Prince Mansour bin Saud bin Abdulaziz; Prince Mohammed bin Fahd bin Abdulaziz; Prince Dr. Mansour bin Miteb bin Abdulaziz, Minister of State, Member of the Cabinet, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques; Prince Bandar bin Muqrin bin Abdulaziz; and Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Minister of Defense.

The Kingdom’s delegation of Princes also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on his election as the new president of the UAE, “wishing him every success,” SPA reported.

“The UAE President expressed his deep thanks to and appreciation of the delegation of Saudi Princes for their sincere fraternal feelings toward the UAE and its people in their calamity, and thanked them for congratulating him on his election as President of the UAE,” the report stated.

