Saudi Arabia: Mecca, Medina ready to serve Hajj pilgrims with 41 pct more 5G towers

Saudi Arabia’s digital regulator, the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC), said its IT infrastructure is now fully operational and ready to serve Hajj pilgrims in Mecca and Medina, according to the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

With around one million pilgrims expected for the Hajj season this year, CITC ensured that the right infrastructure be in place so the pilgrims can remain connected during their time in the holy cities, SPA reported on Wednesday.

The regulator said that it deployed 41 percent more 5G towers in the respective areas. There are now 2,600 5G towers to ensure superfast connectivity, as well as 5,900 communication towers and 11,000 Wi-Fi access points.

“The Kingdom’s infrastructure readiness will not only help smooth the passage of fulfilling a lifelong dream, it will significantly enhance their digital experience,” CITC Governor Dr. Mohammed bin Saud al-Tamimi said.

Overseas worshippers will partake in the Hajj pilgrimage this year for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With worshippers traveling to Saudi Arabia from every part of the planet, we are ensuring that this year’s pilgrims have the most innovative and interactive Hajj experience in history. That’s why the ability to seamlessly communicate this life-changing experience is so important,” the CITC Governor added.

Hajj is followed by Eid al-Adha where Muslims traditionally sacrifice a sheep and distribute it among friends, family and the poor for food.

Announced late Wednesday, Eid al-Adha will begin on July 9 and will be followed by a five-day holiday.

