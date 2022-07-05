.
Germany’s Scholz discussed energy with UAE president: Spokesperson

President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. (File photo: Reuters)
President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. (File photo: Reuters)

Reuters, Berlin

Published: Updated:

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke on Tuesday with United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and discussed issues including energy, a spokesperson for Scholz said.

“In a telephone conversation, the Chancellor and the President spoke about bilateral cooperation, including in the areas of energy and climate protection, regional issues as well as the Russian attack on Ukraine and its global impact,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

