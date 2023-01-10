US Navy intercepts fishing vessel smuggling assault rifles in Gulf of Oman
The US Navy’s Fifth Fleet said on Tuesday it had intercepted a fishing vessel smuggling 2,116 AK-47 assault rifles in the Gulf of Oman on a maritime route from Iran to Yemen on January 6.
“The intercepted vessel, which was sailing on a route historically used to traffic illicit cargo to the Houthis in Yemen, was crewed by six Yemeni nationals,” it added in a statement.
