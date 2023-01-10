Theme
GULF OF OMAN (Jan. 18, 2022) U.S. service members conduct a boarding on a stateless fishing vessel transiting international waters the Gulf of Oman as a rigid-hull inflatable boat and patrol coastal ship USS Chinook (PC 9) sail nearby, Jan. 18. (U.S. Navy photo) (Photo by U.S. Navy)
US Navy intercepts fishing vessel smuggling assault rifles in Gulf of Oman

The US Navy’s Fifth Fleet said on Tuesday it had intercepted a fishing vessel smuggling 2,116 AK-47 assault rifles in the Gulf of Oman on a maritime route from Iran to Yemen on January 6.

“The intercepted vessel, which was sailing on a route historically used to traffic illicit cargo to the Houthis in Yemen, was crewed by six Yemeni nationals,” it added in a statement.

