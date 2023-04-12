France’s Macron confers highest national order on Sharjah ruler Sheikh Sultan

The French presidency conferred the highest-ranking order upon the ruler of the UAE emirate of Sharjah, Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammed al-Qasimi on Tuesday.

The National Order of the Legion of Honor was conferred on behalf of French President Emmanuel Macron to the UAE leader by Nicolas Niemtchinow, the French ambassador to the UAE, state-run WAM news agency reported.

Created by Napolean Bonaparte, the order has been presented for two centuries on behalf of the French head of state to reward citizens and foreigners in all fields of activity.

The honor was given in recognition of Sheikh Sultan’s “scientific, cultural and literary contributions and his efforts to boost the relations between the two countries,” WAM reported.

The ceremony was held in al-Badee Palace and attended by attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Rulers of Sharjah.

The French embassy in the UAE also called the ruler a “true friend” of France in a statement on social media.

The UAE and France share strong bilateral ties. Last month, the UAE’s COP28 President-Designate Sultan al-Jaber met Macron in Paris to discuss climate policies.

In February 2023, Catherine Colonna, the French Minister for Europe and Foreign affairs met with UAE foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Meanwhile, last year, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met Macron on a visit to Paris and a signed wide range of agreements on topics such as space, education and climate change.

During the visit the UAE and France also announced the launch of the UAE-France Business Council, which aims to strengthen the economic relations between the two countries in the fields of energy, transport and investment.

Macron last visited the UAE after the passing of former President Sheikh Khalifa.

