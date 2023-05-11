UAE ruler to meet Macron in Paris to reinforce ties with France

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will meet with President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday during a visit to France to strengthen ties between the countries.

“The visit is an opportunity for the two leaders to reinforce and expand the longstanding strategic partnership between the UAE and France, and strengthen bilateral cooperation across various sectors,” state press agency WAM reported on Thursday.

The two leaders last met in July 2022 for the signing of major agreements in space, education, energy, and climate change.

It marked the UAE ruler’s first overseas state visit since being named President, following the death of the late UAE President Sheikh Khalifa in May that year.

The UAE and France share strong bilateral ties. In April, the French presidency conferred the highest-ranking order upon the ruler of the UAE emirate of Sharjah, Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammed al-Qasimi. This order was in recognition of Sheikh Sultan’s scientific, cultural and literary contributions and his efforts to boost the relations between the two countries, WAM said in an earlier report.

In March, the UAE’s COP28 President-Designate Sultan al-Jaber met Macron in Paris to discuss climate policies and the month beforehand Catherine Colonna, the French Minister for Europe and Foreign affairs met with UAE foreign minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Macron last visited the UAE after the passing of former President Sheikh Khalifa.

