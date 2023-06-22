Oman, aided by Saudi Arabia, seizes 6 mln captagon pills, arrests smuggling network

Oman announced Thursday the seizure of more than six million captagon pills during a bust aided by Saudi Arabia that resulted in the arrest of a smuggling network.

“In cooperation with Saudi authorities,” police in the sultanate tracked and ambushed an “international network that was smuggling large quantities of drugs and psychotropic substances” across land and sea borders, the official Oman News Agency said.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Six million Captagon pills were seized during the operation,” according to the news agency, which said the drugs were stored in various hideouts and were intended for exporting.

The quantity seized is significant for Oman which usually announces much smaller hauls.

A video released by the police on social media showed officers unloading plastic bags packed with captagon tablets from white cardboard boxes and round plastic containers.

Omani authorities did not specify the intended destination of the drug shipment.

The vast majority of the region’s captagon, which derives its name from a once legal drug use to combat narcolepsy, is produced in Syria and Lebanon.

With AFP

Read more:

Jordan downs drone carrying drugs from Syria: Army statement

Eight arrested in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah for smuggling thousands of amphetamine pills

Saudi sentenced to 20 years in prison after police find drugs hidden in wife’s car