Abu Dhabi Ruler’s representative passes away after struggle with health issues

Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative, has passed away days after it was announced he was ill, Emirates News Agency WAM reported on Thursday.



The Presidential Court announced an official mourning period and flags at half-mast for three days, starting today, Thursday, July 27, and ending at the end of Saturday, July 29.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



On Saturday, the Presidential Court announced that Sheikh Saeed was “going through a health problem.”



Sheikh Saeed, the brother of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, was appointed as the Representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi in June 2010. A former member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sheikh Saeed had also held the position of Chairman of the Maritime Port Authority (Abu Dhabi).



Read more:

Palestinian child killed by Israeli fire in West Bank: Health ministry

Advertisement

World Bank monitoring Niger’s political situation, denounces destabilization attempts

Moroccan authorities detain 21 terrorism suspects in nationwide anti-terror sweep