Dubai Customs intercepts 234,000 ‘Tramadol’ pills concealed in a shipment of towels

Dubai Customs recently thwarted an attempt to smuggle 234,000 Tramadol pills, a class of drugs known as opioid analgesics, from an Asian country concealed within a shipment of towels.

The officers at the Sea Customs Centers in Jebel Ali and Tecom, during the examination process, detected various densities and variations in the towel shipment through radiation inspection devices.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, highlighted that Dubai has become an international exemplar in combating drug smuggling, as well as its associated risks and health hazards. Dubai Customs actively contributes to these efforts by enhancing the capabilities of its human resources, particularly customs officers, in line with the best customs inspection standards.

“The efficiency of inspection officers is a point of pride,” Musabih said as Dubai at the same time "strives to expedite customs procedures for commercial shipments to maintain its status as a global hub for legitimate trade.”

Dubai Customs employs a comprehensive set of measures and technologies to counter smuggling attempts, beginning with the ‘Early Warning’ system, which identifies pre-suspected shipments. Inspection operations utilize various methods, including manual inspection, X-ray detection, and the deployment of customs K9 dog units.

Rashid al-Dhabbah al-Suwaidi, Acting Director of Sea Customs Management, affirmed that the effectiveness of Dubai Customs’ inspection devices, including those at sea customs centers, reflects the capability to counter smuggling attempts.

“The department focuses on training and equipping its staff with advanced technologies to detect smuggling attempts, irrespective of the diverse methods employed by smugglers,” al-Suwaidi said.

Read more:



Exclusive: How Dubai Customs led global multi-bln dollar drugs busts in 2023

K9 detectives: The Dubai Customs sniffer dogs bringing down drug smugglers

Dubai Customs thwarts passengers' attempt to smuggle remodeled gold bars