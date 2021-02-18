Hezbollah, Syrian militia-run drug factories identified near Damascus: SOHR

There has been a widespread trade of “narcotics” within the Syrian territory in Lebanese Hezbollah and Syrian militia-run factories, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Wednesday.

According to SOHR sources, there has been an increased trade of “hashish” and narcotic pills in the surrounding areas of the Syrian-Lebanese border, namely in the Damascus countryside and some surrounding areas, allegedly instigated by officials and members of Hezbollah with the help of local militants.

The sources also added the narcotic pills are being produced in factories within the region. They noted that around 14 factories were involved in the production process, three of which were in Sergaya, two in Assal al-Ward, two in al-Jebba, two in Rankos and one factory each in Bakha’a, Madaya, Talfita, al-Saboura and Madaya.

The sources also stated that on January 16, the drug production seemed to be noticeably increasing throughout Syria and that it was not limited to regime-held areas, but to several different areas across the country.

SOHR has confirmed that military groups affiliated with Lebanon’s Hezbollah are behind the broad proliferation of hashish and pills.

The narcotic pills and “hashish” were allegedly being sold in public regime-controlled areas as cargos containing the drugs were allowed entry via unofficial crossings.

These include a crossing in Sarghaya area on the border between Lebanon and Assal al-Ward, one of the most prominent areas where cargoes carrying hashish cross into Syria and some nonofficial crossings with Al-Qusayr city in Syria’s Homs countryside which is supervised by members and officers of the regime-backed forces.

A Damascus-based civilian and an employee in the regime government circle who goes by the initials M.A. told SOHR that “the area of al-Baramekah in the capital Damascus, became a hotbed for the dealers of hashish and drug pills. These dealers were even standing on street corners with their hands in their pockets, waiting for boys, girls and even children and sell them drugs in public.”

Adding that: “I did witness one of such deals when a young man bought hashish from a drug dealer, while I was waiting for a bus.”

Another civilian known by his initials as S.Q., who comes from the Sarghaya area in Rif Dimashq, said, “hashish trafficking and love have become the career of the jobless. Every young man has a little money goes to NDF [National Defense Forces] officers, buy a little hashish and sell it to other young people.”

