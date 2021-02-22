.
.
.
.
Language

Rockets target US Embassy in Iraq, no casualties reported: Security sources

This Feb. 22, 2021 photo shows destroyed vehicles as a result of the rocket attack on Baghdad's Green Zone. (Supplied)
This Feb. 22, 2021 photo shows destroyed vehicles as a result of the rocket attack on Baghdad's Green Zone. (Supplied)
Breaking News

Rockets target US Embassy in Iraq, no casualties reported: Security sources

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

A volley of rockets on Monday targeted the high-security zone in the Iraqi capital that is home to the US embassy, the military and security sources said.

The attack is the third in a week to target Western diplomatic, military or commercial installations across Iraq after months of relative calm.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

At least two rockets hit within the perimeter of the Green Zone, where the American and other foreign embassies are based, according to a statement by Iraq’s security services.

A security source told AFP at least one rocket hit the headquarters of Iraq’s National Security Service near the US diplomatic mission.

Others crashed into nearby residential districts, including a multi-story parking complex in the neighborhood of Harithiya, a witness told AFP.

The attack comes one week after more than a dozen rockets targeted a military complex at the Arbil airport in northern Iraq, which hosts foreign troops from a US-led coalition helping Iraq fight jihadists since 2014.

Two people were killed, including one foreign contractor based at the airport, who died immediately, and a civilian, who died of his wounds on Monday.

On Saturday, another wave of rockets hit the Al-Balad airbase north of Baghdad, where Iraq keeps most of the F-16s it has purchased from the US in recent years.

Security sources said at least one local contractor for Sallyport, the US company that maintains the planes, was wounded.

Read more:

Investigation into attack on Iraq’s Erbil underway: Iraqi PM

Rocket attack on Kurdish northern Iraq kills civilian, injures 6 people: US coalition

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia taps ex-Parsons dean Burak Cakmak to lead Kingdom’s Fashion Commission Saudi Arabia taps ex-Parsons dean Burak Cakmak to lead Kingdom’s Fashion Commission
Saudi festival organizer MDLBEAST launches record label featuring Afrojack Saudi festival organizer MDLBEAST launches record label featuring Afrojack

Top Content

Iran’s Khamenei issues fatwa saying women in cartoons must wear hijab Iran’s Khamenei issues fatwa saying women in cartoons must wear hijab
Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity  Saudi Arabia opens military recruitment to women in latest move for inclusivity 
The signs highlighting the short-term struggles Dubai’s tourism industry faces The signs highlighting the short-term struggles Dubai’s tourism industry faces
Italian ambassador killed in eastern DR Congo while in UN convoy: Foreign Ministry Italian ambassador killed in eastern DR Congo while in UN convoy: Foreign Ministry
Vaccine giant says its been instructed to prioritize India Vaccine giant says its been instructed to prioritize India
Abandoned seafarers in Kuwait tell of their six-week hunger strike over unpaid wages Abandoned seafarers in Kuwait tell of their six-week hunger strike over unpaid wages

Before you go

Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people
Nigerian air force passenger plane crash kills seven people

Explore More