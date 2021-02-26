.
.
.
.
Language

Russia says its closely monitoring situation in Syria following US airstrikes 

A plane flies over the Russian flag atop the Konstantin Palace in St.Petersburg, Russia, Friday, July 24, 2015. (AP)
A plane flies over the Russian flag atop the Konstantin Palace in St.Petersburg, Russia. (File photo: AP)

Russia says its closely monitoring situation in Syria following US airstrikes 

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Moscow 

Published: Updated:

The Kremlin said on Friday it was closely monitoring the situation in Syria following US air strikes there and that it was in constant contact with the Syrian authorities.

President Joe Biden on Thursday directed US military air strikes in eastern Syria against facilities belonging to what the Pentagon said were Iran-backed militia, in a calibrated response to rocket attacks against US targets in Iraq.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that he could not say whether the United States had notified Russia of its plans in advance, adding that operational contacts were made through the military.

-Developing

Read more:

US strikes on Iran-backed militia in Syria hit several areas on Iraqi border: Report

Biden orders US strikes on Iran-backed militia in Syria: Pentagon

Iran’s Zarif talks to Syrian FM after US strikes on Iran-backed militia in Syria

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Don’t make same Iran mistakes as Obama, US members of Congress tell Biden Don’t make same Iran mistakes as Obama, US members of Congress tell Biden
CureVac COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Everything you need to know about the vaccine CureVac COVID-19 vaccine explainer: Everything you need to know about the vaccine

Top Content

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince undergoes successful surgery: SPA Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince undergoes successful surgery: SPA
Pfizer studying effects of third COVID-19 vaccine dose Pfizer studying effects of third COVID-19 vaccine dose
Biden orders US strikes on Iran-backed militia in Syria: Pentagon Biden orders US strikes on Iran-backed militia in Syria: Pentagon
Kuwaiti actor Mishary al-Balam dies following COVID-19 complications Kuwaiti actor Mishary al-Balam dies following COVID-19 complications
Houthis target Marib residential area with ballistic missile Houthis target Marib residential area with ballistic missile
Don’t make same Iran mistakes as Obama, US members of Congress tell Biden Don’t make same Iran mistakes as Obama, US members of Congress tell Biden

Before you go

Britain's Heathrow sinks to $2.8 bln loss during pandemic
Britain's Heathrow sinks to $2.8 bln loss during pandemic

Explore More