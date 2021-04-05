US State Department reiterates ‘full support’ for Jordan’s King Abdullah II

The United States reiterated its “full support” for Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Monday, calling the relationship with Amman “invaluable.”

“We value immensely our relationship [with Jordan] and King Abdullah II’s leadership. We value his integrity, his vision, and as we said over the weekend very clearly, that the king has our full support,” State Department Ned Price said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Over the weekend, it was announced that former Jordanian Crown Prince Hamza bin Hussein attempted to mobilize local officials for actions that were intended to harm Jordan's security.

According to a Jordanian royal court statement, King Abdullah II said Monday he had authorized Prince Hassan to deal with Prince Hamzah.

Prince Hassan is the third son of King Talal and Queen Zein, brother of King Hussein and uncle of King Abdullah II. He was previously Jordan’s Crown Prince from 1965 to 1999 but was removed three weeks before King Hussein’s death.

#Jordan's King Abdullah entrusts his uncle, Prince Hassan, to handle the situation with former Crown #PrinceHamzah, according to a tweet from the Royal Court.https://t.co/XEbVMyz4Jv pic.twitter.com/MfbQuEvGoK — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) April 5, 2021

Price said the US was closely following the situation in Jordan.

“And that is in large part because Jordan is a close friend. It is an invaluable strategic partner, and it’s an indispensable partner on a range of shared concerns and challenges throughout the region,” he said.

The US official said that Washington and Amman share the mutual goal of a negotiated two-state solution between Palestine and Israel as well as the goal of ending violent extremism in the region.

“And more broadly as well, of course, Jordan has also been an invaluable partner in addressing virtually all of the highest priority challenges facing the region, including by helping to mitigate the humanitarian crisis caused by the Syrian conflict,” Price added.

“Jordan has helped to make progress towards the political transition in Syria, ensuring the enduring defeat of ISIS as well,” he said.

Apart from the US, several world powers, including Saudi Arabia, released statements supporting Jordan’s king after the news surfaced over the weekend.

Read more:

Jordan’s King Abdullah authorizes Prince Hassan to deal with Prince Hamzah

Security and stability a ‘red line’: Jordanian press