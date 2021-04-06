Saudi FM Prince Faisal meets Jordanian counterpart, reaffirms Riyadh’s support

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan delivered a message reaffirming Saudi support for Jordan, the Jordanian foreign ministry said on Tuesday, amid frictions between the king and his half-brother Prince Hamzah.

“Prince Faisal arrived yesterday carrying a message for King Abdullah from his brother Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz that affirmed Saudi’s support for the kingdom [of Jordan] in facing all obstacles and supporting it in all steps [the king] takes in protecting Jordan's interests,” a statement shared on Twitter said.



Prince Faisal arrived on Monday in Amman and met with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi, according to the ministry.





The two ministers reaffirmed the “depths of the historic relations” that tie both kingdoms and their leaders, according to the statement.



“Work continues to evolve [the relations] in all fields,” the Jordanian ministry added.



Prince Faisal and Safadi also discussed regional developments and methods of dealing with these developments “in a way that serves their common interests and focuses on security and stability.”

