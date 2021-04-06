.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi FM Prince Faisal meets Jordanian counterpart, reaffirms Riyadh’s support

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan (left) in a meeting with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in Amman. (Twitter)
Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan (left) in a meeting with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi in Amman. (Twitter)

Saudi FM Prince Faisal meets Jordanian counterpart, reaffirms Riyadh’s support

Followed Unfollow

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan delivered a message reaffirming Saudi support for Jordan, the Jordanian foreign ministry said on Tuesday, amid frictions between the king and his half-brother Prince Hamzah.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Prince Faisal arrived yesterday carrying a message for King Abdullah from his brother Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz that affirmed Saudi’s support for the kingdom [of Jordan] in facing all obstacles and supporting it in all steps [the king] takes in protecting Jordan's interests,” a statement shared on Twitter said.

Prince Faisal arrived on Monday in Amman and met with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi, according to the ministry.

Jordan bans media coverage of Prince Hamzah ordeal amid ongoing investigation Middle East Jordan bans media coverage of Prince Hamzah ordeal amid ongoing investigation


The two ministers reaffirmed the “depths of the historic relations” that tie both kingdoms and their leaders, according to the statement.

“Work continues to evolve [the relations] in all fields,” the Jordanian ministry added.

Prince Faisal and Safadi also discussed regional developments and methods of dealing with these developments “in a way that serves their common interests and focuses on security and stability.”

Read more:

Jordan bans media coverage of Prince Hamzah ordeal amid ongoing investigation

Saudi royal court voices support for Jordan following security-related arrests

Prince Hamza, other figures attempted to harm Jordan’s security: Deputy PM

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Jordan bans media coverage of Prince Hamzah ordeal amid ongoing investigation Jordan bans media coverage of Prince Hamzah ordeal amid ongoing investigation
Prince Hamza, other figures attempted to harm Jordan’s security: Deputy PM Prince Hamza, other figures attempted to harm Jordan’s security: Deputy PM
Top Content
UK’s Johnson to announce plans to reopen economy, relaunch international travel  UK’s Johnson to announce plans to reopen economy, relaunch international travel 
Prince Hamzah ‘stands’ with Jordan’s King Abdullah, vows to ‘follow constitution’ Prince Hamzah ‘stands’ with Jordan’s King Abdullah, vows to ‘follow constitution’
Saudi Arabia to grant Umrah permits during Ramadan for vaccinated people Saudi Arabia to grant Umrah permits during Ramadan for vaccinated people
Oman imposes strict COVID-19 measures during Ramadan Oman imposes strict COVID-19 measures during Ramadan
US Secretary of State Blinken urges de-escalation between Sudan, Ethiopia US Secretary of State Blinken urges de-escalation between Sudan, Ethiopia
Palestine’s Abbas heads to Germany for ‘medical tests,’ meeting with Merkel: Reports  Palestine’s Abbas heads to Germany for ‘medical tests,’ meeting with Merkel: Reports 
Before you go
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
U.S.'s Kerry at UAE-hosted climate change meeting
Explore More