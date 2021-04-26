Drug shipment seized in Saudi Arabia was packed in Syria not Lebanon: Sources

The Captagon shipment seized in Saudi Arabia, consisted originally of two shipments that had entered Lebanon through Syria, the origin was forged and changed from Syria to Lebanon, sources revealed to Al Arabiya.

According to the sources, the origin of shipment was forged and changed so that the shipment would not be thoroughly inspected because Lebanese shipments are not subject to strict thorough inspection in Beirut port, unlike shipments in-transit.

On Friday, an attempt to smuggle over 2.4 million amphetamine narcotic tablets into Saudi Arabia was foiled and seized by Saudi Customs. The tablets were hidden in a pomegranate fruit shipment coming from Lebanon.

The shipments of pomegranates loaded with Captagon had entered the Lebanese territory after they were packed in Syria, not Lebanon.

The sources added that the first shipment entered Lebanon on the eighth of April and the second on the fourteenth.

Sources revealed that the seized Captagon shipment consisted of two shipments originally, the first belonging to a person from ‘Aitan’ family, and the second to two brothers from ‘Suleiman’ family.

The sources added to Al Arabiya that the Lebanese customs arrested four people involved, while the remaining suspects have fled to Syria and Turkey.

There has been a clash between the Lebanese Minister of Commerce and Lebanese Minister of Agriculture on the overlap of responsibilities, according to the source.

