.
.
.
.
Language

Jordan protesters unite to demand Israel envoy’s ouster over Jerusalem violence

A man holds up a sign reading in English “we can not breathe since 1948” during a protest to express solidarity with the Palestinian people near the Israeli embassy in Jordan’s capital Amman on May 9, 2021. (Khalil Mazraawi/AFP)
A man holds up a sign reading in English “we can not breathe since 1948” during a protest to express solidarity with the Palestinian people near the Israeli embassy in Jordan’s capital Amman on May 9, 2021. (Khalil Mazraawi/AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Jordan protesters unite to demand Israel envoy’s ouster over Jerusalem violence

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators held angry protests on Monday in Amman demanding an end to Jordan’s peace treaty with Israel, following clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces in Jerusalem.

Waving Palestinian and Jordanian flags, a crowd of over 1,500 people including both Islamist party supporters and leftist activists demanded the expulsion of the Israeli ambassador.

The protesters were kept back from the embassy and behind a security cordon.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

They carried banners reading: “No embassy, no ambassador” and “what was taken by force can only be returned by force.”

Jordan’s 1994 treaty with Israel was “not peace, it’s capitulation,” they chanted.

“Expel the embassy, expel the ambassador!”

Some also burnt an Israeli flag to cries of “death to Israel.”

Police members restrain a demonstrator during a protest in solidarity with the Palestinian people near the Israeli embassy in Jordan’s capital Amman on May 9, 2021. (Khalil Mazraawi/AFP)
Police members restrain a demonstrator during a protest in solidarity with the Palestinian people near the Israeli embassy in Jordan’s capital Amman on May 9, 2021. (Khalil Mazraawi/AFP)

Dima al-Khatib, a 24-year-old student, said the demonstration was “a message of support for the Palestinian people. We salute their struggle and steadfastness... in defense of Jerusalem.”

In a meeting with European Union ambassadors to Amman, interim Foreign Minister Ali al-Ayed condemned “brutal aggression... of (Israeli) police and special forces” at the Al-Aqsa mosque in the Old City in East Jerusalem.

Clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians rocked the Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Monday, leaving at least 300 wounded after days of escalating violence.

The violence, coinciding with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, has also been fueled by a dispute between Palestinian families and Jewish settlers over land in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem.

Later Monday, Islamist movement Hamas on Monday fired rockets at Israel from the Gaza Strip after warning Israel to pull out its security forces from the mosque compound.

Read more:

Nine Palestinians killed in Israeli air strikes in northern Gaza: Health Ministry

Israel defers a court hearing on planned evictions of Palestinians in Jerusalem

Saudi Arabia rejects Israel’s plans to annex Palestinian homes in Jerusalem: FM

US National Security Adviser expresses ‘serious concerns’ about Jerusalem clashes

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
US says ‘ball is in Lebanon’s court’ after border talks with Israel halted US says ‘ball is in Lebanon’s court’ after border talks with Israel halted
Hundreds injured in new al-Aqsa clashes between Israeli forces, Palestinians Hundreds injured in new al-Aqsa clashes between Israeli forces, Palestinians
Top Content
US Navy seizes advanced weapons from ‘stateless ship’ in Arabian Sea US Navy seizes advanced weapons from ‘stateless ship’ in Arabian Sea
Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj pilgrimage under ‘special conditions’ amid COVID-19 Saudi Arabia to hold Hajj pilgrimage under ‘special conditions’ amid COVID-19
Iraqis set Iran’s consulate in Karbala on fire following activist assassination Iraqis set Iran’s consulate in Karbala on fire following activist assassination
UAE suspends entry for travelers from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal UAE suspends entry for travelers from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince allocates 20 mln sqm of land north of Riyadh for housing Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince allocates 20 mln sqm of land north of Riyadh for housing
Lebanon’s central bank announces ‘conditional’ plan for dollar withdrawals Lebanon’s central bank announces ‘conditional’ plan for dollar withdrawals
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More