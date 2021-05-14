.
.
.
.
Language

Four Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in West Bank, hundreds injured

Palestinians carry an injured man to safety, during confrontations with Israeli security forces near the Hawara checkpoint south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, on May 14, 2021. (AFP)
Palestinians carry an injured man to safety, during confrontations with Israeli security forces near the Hawara checkpoint south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, on May 14, 2021. (AFP)
Palestinian Israeli conflict

Four Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in West Bank, hundreds injured

Followed Unfollow

Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Four Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank on Friday as clashes injured more than 100 people in the occupied territory.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Violence on Fridays in the West Bank is a traditional facet of the long running Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but the fresh unrest comes amid Israel’s ongoing strikes on Gaza.

Israel’s army said it “neutralized” an assailant who attempted to stab at soldier at a military post in Ofra, north of Ramallah.

The Palestinian health ministry confirmed the man’s death and that of a second man it said was shot dead by Israeli troops near Jenin.

Palestinians run as others take cover, during confrontations with Israeli security forces near the Hawara checkpoint south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, on May 14, 2021. (AFP)
Palestinians run as others take cover, during confrontations with Israeli security forces near the Hawara checkpoint south of the occupied West Bank city of Nablus, on May 14, 2021. (AFP)

There have been daily clashes in the West Bank since Monday, after Israel attacked worshipers at the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem following attempts to evict Palestinians from their homes in the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said Friday’s West Bank clashes, affecting multiple locations, had left more than 100 people wounded, including from tear gas and rubber bullets.

An Al Arabiya correspondent said the Israeli army was using drones to drop tear gas on protesters.

Amid the surge in West Bank violence, the Gaza conflict raged on Friday, with Israeli forces continuing a bombing campaign in response to Palestinian rocket fire.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli army said it had fired 450 missiles into Gaza within a 40-minute period.

With AFP

Read more:

Israel fired 450 missiles at Gaza within 40 minutes overnight: Spokesman

Israeli army launches military operation on Gaza Strip

Israeli airstrikes kill 109 Palestinians in Gaza, including 28 children, 15 women

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Israel fired 450 missiles at Gaza within 40 minutes overnight: Spokesman Israel fired 450 missiles at Gaza within 40 minutes overnight: Spokesman
Israeli airstrikes kill 115 Palestinians in Gaza, including 27 children, 11 women Israeli airstrikes kill 115 Palestinians in Gaza, including 27 children, 11 women
Top Content
Watch: Lightning strike in Saudi Arabia splits mountain rock, causes damage Watch: Lightning strike in Saudi Arabia splits mountain rock, causes damage
At least three rockets fired at Israel from south Lebanon At least three rockets fired at Israel from south Lebanon
Israeli army launches military operation on Gaza Strip Israeli army launches military operation on Gaza Strip
Turkey’s Karpowership shutting down electricity generation to Lebanon: Statement Turkey’s Karpowership shutting down electricity generation to Lebanon: Statement
Gaza hospitals already struggling with COVID-19 now treating injured Gaza hospitals already struggling with COVID-19 now treating injured
US withdrawing forces, personnel from Israel as hostilities escalate with Palestine US withdrawing forces, personnel from Israel as hostilities escalate with Palestine
Before you go
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Israeli police force throw stun grenades on Palestinians at Al-Aqsa mosque clashes
Explore More