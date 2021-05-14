Four Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in West Bank, hundreds injured

Four Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in the West Bank on Friday as clashes injured more than 100 people in the occupied territory.

Violence on Fridays in the West Bank is a traditional facet of the long running Israeli-Palestinian conflict, but the fresh unrest comes amid Israel’s ongoing strikes on Gaza.

Israel’s army said it “neutralized” an assailant who attempted to stab at soldier at a military post in Ofra, north of Ramallah.

The Palestinian health ministry confirmed the man’s death and that of a second man it said was shot dead by Israeli troops near Jenin.

There have been daily clashes in the West Bank since Monday, after Israel attacked worshipers at the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem following attempts to evict Palestinians from their homes in the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said Friday’s West Bank clashes, affecting multiple locations, had left more than 100 people wounded, including from tear gas and rubber bullets.

An Al Arabiya correspondent said the Israeli army was using drones to drop tear gas on protesters.

Amid the surge in West Bank violence, the Gaza conflict raged on Friday, with Israeli forces continuing a bombing campaign in response to Palestinian rocket fire.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli army said it had fired 450 missiles into Gaza within a 40-minute period.

With AFP

