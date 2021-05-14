Israeli army launches military operation on Gaza Strip

Israeli troops have entered the Gaza Strip as part of the ongoing military operation against the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, the military said on Friday.

"Israeli planes and troops on the ground are carrying out an attack in the Gaza Strip," the army said in a brief message.

Army spokesman Jonathan Conricus confirmed that Israeli soldiers had entered the Palestinian enclave.

Residents of northern Gaza, near the Israeli frontier, said they had seen no sign of ground troops inside the enclave but reported heavy artillery fire and dozens of air strikes.

Local media in Gaza reported over 100 Israeli strikes in the Northern part of the Strip.

More than 50 injuries have reached Beit Hanoun Hospital, as a result of the targeting of the al-Baali area.

Palestinian factions have responded with bombing Ashkelon, Ashdod, Beersheba and Sderot with over 50 missiles.

The Israeli Army Radio said that electricity was cut off in several areas of Ashkelon due following the rocket attacks from Gaza.

The Israeli army has demanded the residents of the border settlements to remain inside bomb shelters until further notice.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said that Hamas and the rest of the organizations "will pay a heavy price, and the military operation will continue as needed."

- with AFP

- Developing